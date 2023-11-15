With milk price, nitrates and managing costs top of the agenda for most farmers as the 2023 production season comes to a close, these are three key sessions at Dairy Day 2023.

On milk price, the head of global ingredients with Ornua, Bernard Condon and head of dairy with Bord Bia David Kennedy, along with international dairy analysts and co-op chairs, to give an overview of where they see the dairy market over the next 12 months.

After a 43% collapse in milk price in 2023, there are indications that global commodity prices are stabilising and improving. Will and, if so, when, will this correspond to a higher farmgate milk price in Ireland is a key question to be addressed by this panel.

On the subject of costs, Kilkenny dairy farmer Sean Cummins will be joined by Teagasc head of dairy advisory Joe Patton and Liam Hennessy from FDC to discuss the practical things farmers can do to cut costs in 2024.

Preliminary analysis would suggest that margins will fall by over 50% in 2023 and while everyone hopes milk price will keep rising next year, the only part of the profit equation in the farmer’s direct control is costs.

The panel will look at ways farmers can manage costs by looking at both reduced usage and buying cheaper.

For some farmers, this may require a slight system shift and the pros and cons of this will be discussed by the panel.

When it comes to making investments on farms, there is a myriad of options. Not all investment decisions are the right ones but it can be sometimes hard for farmers and their advisers to separate the wheat from the chaff when it comes to what is a good investment and what is an unnecessary investment.

In most cases, it comes down to timing and stage of development. For example, investing in improved grazing infrastructure such as paddocks, reseeding and roadways will deliver a better return for a young farmer starting out, than say automated heat detection aids.

However, for a well-established farmer who is struggling to source labour, that investment may be sensible.

Philip O’Connor from ifac and Michael Murphy from AIB will discuss with Aidan Brennan how to properly assess an investment decision.

While labour is a pinch-point in farming and across the wider economy, the farm team is more than just directly employed labour. Contractors, vets, accountants, advisers, discussion group members, co-op milk advisers and of course family members are all part of the farm team. The best farmers spend time building a high-performing farm team.

Experiences

Three people with expertise in this area will share their experiences at Dairy Day.

Niall Murphy runs multiple dairy farms in Missouri, US, Colin Donnery is the CEO of Farm Relief Services and will speak about the characteristics of farms that can attract and retain employees, while Paidi Kelly is a dairy farmer and farm consultant with significant expertise in people management.

Nitrates and water quality is a subject that is not going to go away any time soon.

Dairy farmers Conor O’Leary from Cork and Enda Duffy from Monaghan will discuss the implications and costs of the reduction in the derogation on their farms, while Laurence Shalloo and Aidan Brennan will discuss some of the mitigation strategies available to farmers.

Dairy Women Ireland conference returns

The second annual Dairy Women Ireland annual conference takes place on Saturday 25 November.

Last year’s inaugural event was a huge success so the organisers are bringing the conference to a larger venue this year at the Killashee Hotel in Naas, Co Kildare. The theme of this year’s conference is cultivating health and success.

With that in mind, the Irish Farmers Journal sat down with Barry Murphy from FDC Accountants, one of the speakers at the conference, to hear what he plans to say on the subject of financial management on dairy farms.

Murphy is confident on the outlook for dairy farming, despite some of the challenges being posed by milk price and changes to the nitrates derogation.

He says that farmers take a long-term view and over the medium- to long-term the outlook for dairying in Ireland is positive.

For large capital projects like cubicle sheds which will be around for 40-plus years, it makes no sense to be financing them over a short-term like eight years

He stressed the importance of ensuring the farm business is adequately structured from a finance/debt point of view and cautioned against farmers being too reliant on short-term debt, which he described as “convenient, but costly”.

“For large capital projects like cubicle sheds which will be around for 40-plus years, it makes no sense to be financing them over a short-term like eight years.

“That’s fine when milk price is high and there’s plenty of free cash available to meet repayments, but when milk price is lower and margin is squeezed, having to repay loans over a short period puts big pressure on finances.

“Not only is the term of the loan a problem but the interest rates being charged are usually much higher also. The convenience of getting the loan arranged quickly can be costly in the long-term. I know some farmers are reluctant to pay solicitors’ fees and to tie up land as security and I know that they might end up paying more back in interest over the course of the loan, but longer-term loans are a much more sustainable lending option for large projects,” he says.

He said that some farmers who are tight for cash now, as a result of milk price falling, are looking at getting retrospective finance for investments paid out of cash last year.

He said that this makes far more sense than to be relying on merchant credit which is higher cost.

Tickets to the event are available online.