Dairygold has increased its milk price by 1.42c/l for December supplies.

Farmer suppliers will be paid 35.2c/l, excluding VAT, based on standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% fat.

This follows a 1.9c/l, excluding VAT, rise which Dairygold gave for November supplies following months of no changes.

A company spokesperson said that global milk markets have continued to return increased value in recent weeks, as supply and demand have rebalanced.

"Future markets continue to look positive, but sentiment will remain cautious until we get further into the spring."

Lakeland Dairies

Last week, Lakeland Dairies announced a base milk price of 35.4c/l, excluding VAT.

This is a rise of 1.1c/l, excluding VAT, for milk supplied last month and follows a 1.9c/l rise on the previous month.

