Dairygold has maintained its milk price for September supplies at 31.9c/l excluding VAT and at standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat.

The price is the same as that received by Dairygold suppliers in their August milk cheque and is the first time the co-op has not cut its price in several months.

A spokesperson for the processor said that “global milk markets have started to stabilise in recent weeks and there are indications that this trend will continue as we head towards the end of the year”.

“The Dairygold board will continue to closely monitor markets and review milk price on a month-by-month basis,” they said.

Others

Elsewhere, Lakeland Dairies announced that it will pay farmers 32.38c/l excluding VAT at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein for their September milk supplies, the same price they received for their August milk.

Kerry Group has also maintained its milk price for September and is paying farmers 33.18c/l, excluding VAT, on all milk supplied at 3.3% protein and 3.6% fat.