Dale Farm has announced a 1p/l increase to its base price for milk supplied during February, putting suppliers on a starting price of 35.55p/l.
Included with the Dale Farm milk price is the co-op’s 0.3p/l loyalty bonus and 0.5p/l sustainability premium.
Deductions for on-farm milk collection are also applicable to the outlined base and vary depending on volume.
Dale Farm’s decision to raise its base price follows a 1.25p/l increase by Lakeland Dairies on Wednesday, with Northern Ireland’s largest processor paying a base of 34p/l for February.
