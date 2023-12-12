Lakeland Dairies will increase milk prices for the month of November. / Philip Doyle

Lakeland Dairies has announced that a base milk price of 34.3c/litre (excluding VAT) will be paid for November’s milk at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein.

The price is a 1.9c/l (excluding VAT) increase in the price paid for milk delivered since August, when prices were cut by 1.5c/l.

Eligible farmers will also receive a 2.85c/l (excluding VAT) out-of-season top-up payment.

In Northern Ireland, base milk prices for November will also increase to 29.25p/l, a 2p/l increase plus the usual out-of-season payment of 3p/l.

The co-op stated that there is the potential for positivity in international dairy markets and that these signs will be monitored closely in the times ahead.

'Challenging year'

“After a challenging year in the dairy industry, there are signs of improving sentiment in the global dairy markets,” the processor said in a statement.

“The global supply and demand dynamic remains delicately poised as we come out of the peak production season in New Zealand and move halfway through the key dairy buying period of Q4 2023 and Q1 2024.

“Overall, however, the key signals are showing positivity. Lakeland Dairies will continue to monitor the markets closely in the time ahead.”

