Almost all of the southeast will be at 220kg N/ha of a maximum derogation by 2025, according to the Department of Agriculture.

The Department of Agriculture has told the Agriculture Water Quality Working Group that it intends to extend the 220kg N/ha limit to all areas identified as requiring additional measures.

The Nitrates Expert Group is recommending that areas identified under the Environmental Protection Agency’s targeted agricultural measures map for 2023 as being high in nitrate should be at 220kg N/ha.

This would mean that for 2025, almost all of Wexford, Waterford and Cork will lose the 250kg N/ha derogation.

Most other parts of the country where the EPA identifies as high-nitrate areas are already at 220kg N/ha.

It is understood that the proposal is one of a raft of new measures being put forward by the Department, as it seeks to build a pathway for the derogation to be retained at the next review in 2025.

Other measures include a 10% cut to chemical nitrogen allowance from 225kg N/ha to just over 200kg N/ha from January 2024.

At the group’s last meeting on 5 December, Laurence Shalloo from Teagasc presented data showing that if the crude protein content in dairy rations was reduced during the summer months, the organic nitrogen excretion rate would reduce also.

The data showed that if concentrate with a maximum of 12% crude protein was fed to cows in the middle band, the excretion rate would drop from 92kg N/cow to 88kg N/cow, and the excretion rate for cows in the top band would drop from 106kg N/cow to 99kg N/cow.

Additionally, changes to the nitrogen content in slurry were also discussed at the last meeting.

According to revised Teagasc analysis of excretion rates, the current figures underestimate the amount of nitrogen produced in the winter period.

If implemented, the proposal would have the same effect as increasing the nitrogen content of slurry from 2.4kg N/m3 to 3.46kg N/m3.

The group is meeting again on Friday to discuss these proposals. Farmer representatives on the group are seeking the changes to the excretion rates and slurry content to be implemented from 1 January 2024.