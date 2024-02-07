Milk powders were also up in value at Tuesday's auction.

The Global Dairy Trade (GDT) index rose a strong 4.2% at Tuesday’s auction to take the index to levels not witnessed since December 2022.

The index fell only once in the past 10 trading events, seeing growth in excess of 20% across these auctions.

Tuesday’s index bump was driven by keen bidding on butter, as prices increased by more than 10% to €6,065/t, and by a 6.3% rise in cheddar prices to €4,160/t.

The auction concluded with skimmed milk powder 4.6% ahead of the last auction, whole milk powder up 3.4% and anhydrous milk fat close behind with a 3.3% increase.

Butter milk powder posted a price rise of 1.2% and mozzarella was the only commodity to see prices fall, as it dropped in value by 1.8%, but was still sitting at €3,500/t when trading concluded.