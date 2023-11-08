An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Minister for the Environment Eamon Ryan will address this year’s ICMSA AGM. Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue will also address the event, which will be held on Friday 17 November at the Limerick Radisson hotel.

The AGM will see current president, Pat McCormack, giving his last presidential address to the association.

Milk prices and the cut to the nitrates derogation are expected to dominate discussion on the day.

The ICMSA has said that as many questions as possible will be taken from the floor on the day, so that no one in Government “will be left in any doubt as to the depth of feeling and frustration being experienced by members”.

A spokesperson for the association cautioned that there is an upper limit on the number who can attend and those intending to travel for the AGM and stay for the dinner that traditionally ends the day, must contact ICMSA at 061-314677 or info@icmsa.ie and confirm their attendance.