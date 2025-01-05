The CalfCare events keep farmers informed of best husbandry and management practices for optimal calf performance.

With a focus on producing healthy calves, Teagasc and Animal Health Ireland (AHI) are to begin a series of on-farm calf rearing events this week.

Held every January with a focus on rearing healthy calves, the CalfCare events keep farmers informed of best husbandry and management practices for optimal calf performance.

The events will be aimed at dairy farmers, as well as beef farmers who rear dairy-beef calves.

The series of events is being run throughout January by Teagasc and AHI and supported by Feed for Growth, with the help and support of the co-ops and meat processors in each region.

Topics to be discussed include:

Preventing pneumonia in calves.

Understanding dairy and beef indices to produce quality calves.

Ways to utilise pain relief during the calving season.

Achieving optimal rumen development.

The series begins on Tuesday 7 January and all events commence at 11am at a range of farms nationwide.

Tuesday 7 January, Donegal

Andrew McMenimen, Castlefinn, Co Donegal. Eircode: F93 YT50.

Tuesday 7 January, Cork

Vivian and Evan Buttimer, Ford Farm, Crohane, Ballinascarthy, Clonakilty, Co Cork. Eircode: P85 A726.

Wednesday 8 January, Cork

John O’Connor, Coolageela, Kanturk, Co Cork. Eircode: P51 NX70.

Thursday 9 January, Wexford

Frank Kennedy, Boley Upper, Cranford, Gorey, Co Wexford. Eircode: Y25 R840.

Thursday 9 January, Cork

Brian Buckley, Pluckanes, Donoughmore, Co Cork. Eircode: P32 Y772.

Friday 10 January, Kerry

John Lawlor, Ballysheen, Abbeydorney, Co Kerry. Eircode: V92 A260.

Friday 10 January, Galway

Aidan and David Treacy, Lissanacody, Eyrecourt, Ballinasloe, Co Galway. Eircode: H53 FW98.

Monday 13 January, Tipperary

Jimmy and Kieran Cummins, Two Mile Borris, Thurles, Co Tipperary. Eircode: E41 PW26.

Tuesday 14 January, Limerick

Timmy, Therese and Brendan Ryan, Newtown, Pallasgreen, Co Limerick. Eircode: V94 PV2F.

Tuesday 14 January, Meath

Seán and Eamonn Roche, Castlerickard House, Longwood, Co Meath, A83 F896.

Wednesday 15 January, Donegal

Lamberton Farms, Castletown, Fahan, Co Donegal. Eircode: F93 CF77.

Thursday 16 January, Sligo

Cathal Marren, Montiagh, Curry, Co Sligo. Eircode: F91 RX3R.

Friday 17 January, Laois

John Comerford, Bushfield, Borris-in-Ossory, Co Laois. Eircode: R32 X229.

Friday 17 January, Cork

Karl O’Shea, Angram, Drimoleague, Co Cork. Eircode: P47 RD42.

Tuesday 21 January, Cavan

Leona and Philip Hayes, Aughadrumagullion, Butlersbridge, Co Cavan. Eircode: H12 CX97.

Wednesday 22 January, Clare

Seán Hayes, Tulla, Co Clare. Eircode: V95 W280.