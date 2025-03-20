A delegation from Tirlán met with Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon to discuss the importance of retaining the nitrates derogation.

Tirlán chair John Murphy said a range of issues were discussed, the most important of which was the retention of the derogation, which will be voted on at EU level at the end of this year.

“Retaining the derogation is crucially important for Ireland’s grass-based family farming model. Our farmers are committed to doing the right thing, for water quality, for their land, their farms and wider communities.

“However, we require both certainty and clarity on the future of the derogation as soon as possible. It is central to decision making on farm and is the number one priority for Tirlán’s farm family suppliers,” Murphy said.

The Tirlán chair welcomed the commitment to retaining the derogation in the Programme for Government and the support provided by the €60m Farming for Water European Innovation Partnership (EIP).

Protection investments

Over 220 Tirlán farmers have so far applied for funding to support targeted water protection investments.

“Our farmers have responded to the call to action to protect and enhance water quality. We are now beginning to see the results, which show it is possible to farm at current levels and protect water quality.

“Even as we acknowledge the improvements, we know that much more needs to be done. We are continuing to support our farmers as they take steps every day to protect water quality and maintain the momentum,” Murphy added.

EPA report

A report from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) released this week shows that nitrogen levels in rivers reduced in 2024.

Tirlán CEO Seán Molloy said the impact of the actions being undertaken by co-ops and farm families across the country, amid the improvements shown in the latest water quality report, were highlighted at the meeting.

“We are working together with key stakeholders to deliver results that will have a long-term beneficial impact for all our communities.

“We know there is a lot at stake for our farm families and the rural economy. The time is now drawing close for a decision and we need to continue to maintain our focus on protecting the derogation.

“The level of activity under way on farms, combined with the latest water quality results, provides science-based data for making a strong case in Brussels,” Molloy added.