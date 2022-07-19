Dairygold has increased its June milk to 52.6c/l excluding VAT, based on standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat.

A Dairygold spokesperson said the increase in milk price reflects the continued strength in global milk markets and strong demand for dairy ingredients.

“The society recognises the significant increases in input costs to suppliers in the year and will continue to maximise the value of milk returns to address this challenge.

“As is customary, the Dairygold board will continue to monitor markets closely and review milk price on a month-by-month basis.

“During this Farm Safety Week, we encourage all members and suppliers of the society to be cognisant of safe farm practices to protect themselves, their families and their employees.”

Carbery

Carbery has increased its milk price for June by 2c/l. If the decision is replicated across the four west Cork co-ops - Bandon, Barryroe, Drinagh and Lisavaird - the price will be 52.03c/l excluding VAT.

The board of Carbery also agreed an increase of 2c/l for June to suppliers on fixed milk price contracts. This is in addition to the one-off payment made in May of 5c/l to fixed milk suppliers, based on their annual volume.

A spokesperson for Carbery confirmed that the increase in milk price and the payment to fixed milk suppliers are in response to the continuing strength of dairy markets, as global supply remains muted.