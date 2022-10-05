Dairygold co-op has announced its harvest grain prices for 2022. The board has agreed to pay a base price of €302/t for feed barley and €312/t for feed wheat.
These barley, wheat and oats prices include a premium of €5/t based on the co-op’s minimum purchase terms.
They are also based on grain traded at 20% moisture content. The moisture bonus being paid by Dairygold is €3/t, up from €2/t in 2021.
The co-op is the first to announce final harvest prices this season. On the malting barley front, the price has been finalised at €385/t.
Looking at beans, the co-op has continued to back homegrown protein with a price of €355/t for contracted beans at 20% moisture content; €297/t will be paid for feed oats.
Farmers who delivered oilseed rape at 9% moisture content will receive a price of €570/t.
Head of agribusiness at Dairygold Liam O’Flaherty said: “Overall the 2022 harvest went very well and was completed in excellent conditions which delivered strong yields overall and top-quality grain.
“Quality Irish cereals are a key component of our feed rations and Dairygold will always aim to pay a competitive price for members’ grain.”
Chair John O’Gorman said: “As a 100% Irish farmer-owned co-operative, tillage growers are a very important part of Dairygold’s business, and we remain committed to supporting and developing this sector of our business into the future.”
Dairygold harvest prices 2022
2021 prices
Last year, Dairygold paid €212/t for green barley and €222/t for green wheat. Malting barley suppliers received €243/t and €207/t was paid for oats. In 2021, €255/t was paid for contracted beans.
