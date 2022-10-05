Grain at the Dairygold Co-op in Mogeely, Co Cork, this harvest. \ Philip Doyle

Dairygold co-op has announced its harvest grain prices for 2022. The board has agreed to pay a base price of €302/t for feed barley and €312/t for feed wheat.

These barley, wheat and oats prices include a premium of €5/t based on the co-op’s minimum purchase terms.

They are also based on grain traded at 20% moisture content. The moisture bonus being paid by Dairygold is €3/t, up from €2/t in 2021.

The co-op is the first to announce final harvest prices this season. On the malting barley front, the price has been finalised at €385/t.

Looking at beans, the co-op has continued to back homegrown protein with a price of €355/t for contracted beans at 20% moisture content; €297/t will be paid for feed oats.

Farmers who delivered oilseed rape at 9% moisture content will receive a price of €570/t.

Head of agribusiness at Dairygold Liam O’Flaherty said: “Overall the 2022 harvest went very well and was completed in excellent conditions which delivered strong yields overall and top-quality grain.

“Quality Irish cereals are a key component of our feed rations and Dairygold will always aim to pay a competitive price for members’ grain.”

Chair John O’Gorman said: “As a 100% Irish farmer-owned co-operative, tillage growers are a very important part of Dairygold’s business, and we remain committed to supporting and developing this sector of our business into the future.”

Dairygold harvest prices 2022

Feed barley: €302/t

Feed wheat: €312/t

Feed oats: €297/t

Malting barley: €385/t

Contracted beans: €355/t

Oilseed rape: €570/t

2021 prices

Last year, Dairygold paid €212/t for green barley and €222/t for green wheat. Malting barley suppliers received €243/t and €207/t was paid for oats. In 2021, €255/t was paid for contracted beans.