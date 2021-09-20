The board of Dairygold Co-operative has appointed Pat Gaynor as an independent non-executive director.

Gaynor is a former managing director at Bank of Ireland corporate banking, where he headed up its Irish and UK corporate lending businesses and retired from that position in November 2020.

Gaynor will take up his Dairygold board position in January and will serve alongside independent business adviser Annette Flynn as one of two independent non-executive directors on the Dairygold board.

Announcing the appointment, Dairygold chair John O’Gorman said: “Pat is a recognised senior leader and influencer in banking and financial services, with over 40 years’ experience of commercial and corporate banking, during which he played a key role in the financing of the agri and dairy industry, both domestically and internationally.”

Gaynor will replace Dan Flinter, former chief executive of Enterprise Ireland, who has served his maximum permitted term on the Dairygold board.