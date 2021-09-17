Dairygold has announced its milk price for August.

Dairygold has increased its August milk price by 0.5c/l to 34.2c/l ex-VAT at 3.3% protein and 3.6% fat.

Earlier this week, Lakeland Dairies also increased its price by 0.5c/l.

Dairygold commented: “Global milk supply has eased over the past few months and the supply outlook to year-end looks more modest.

“Combined with COVID-19 recovery continuing, dairy demand has picked up in recent weeks.

“As is customary, the Dairygold board will continue to monitor markets closely and review milk price on a month-by-month basis.”