Dairygold has confirmed its August milk price at 31.9c/l excluding VAT and at 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat.

The August price equates to an almost 2.5c/l cut to the 34.28c/l excluding VAT that Dairygold suppliers received for their July milk.

A Dairygold spokesperson said that “global milk markets continue to weaken due to pressure on demand in key markets, with no sign of near-term correction”.

“Dairygold remains focused on paying the strongest milk price possible and has maintained this approach since the start of the year. The current market conditions are likely to keep milk price under pressure until the supply-demand imbalance is corrected.

“The Dairygold board will continue to closely monitor markets and review milk price on a month-by-month basis,” they added.

Others

Elsewhere, Lakeland Dairies has cut its August milk price by 1.5c/l to a base of 32.38c/l excluding VAT.

Kerry Group suppliers will receive 33.33c/l excluding VAT for their August milk at 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat.

Farmers supplying to Tirlán will receive a milk price of 31.5c/l excluding VAT for their August supplies at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.