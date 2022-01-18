Dairygold confirmed its price for December milk on Tuesday.

Dairygold has confirmed the price it will pay for December 2021 milk supplied at 38.25c/l, excluding VAT, at 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat.

In a statement, it says the quoted milk price has increased by 1c/l on that paid for November milk.

A company spokesperson said that “dairy demand remains strong and dairy ingredient prices have continued to firm in recent weeks”.

“As is customary, the Dairygold board will continue to monitor markets closely and review milk price on a month-by-month basis.”

Elsewhere, Glanbia, Aurivo, Lakeland Dairies and Kerry Group have set their prices for December 2021 milk supplied at 39.77c/l, 37.88c/l, 37.9c/l, 37.16c/l respectively, all excluding VAT.