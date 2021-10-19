Dairygold has increased the September quoted milk price. The base price will increase by 0.75c/l to 34.95c/l at 3.3% protein and 3.6% fat, excluding VAT.
A Dairygold spokesperson commented: “Global milk supply has eased over the past few months and the supply outlook to year-end will be more modest.
“Combined with COVID-19 recovery continuing, dairy demand has picked up in recent weeks, with markets firmer.
“The Dairygold board will continue to monitor markets closely and review milk price on a month-by-month basis.”
