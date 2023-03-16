Dairygold is the third processor to cut its February milk price.

Dairygold is the latest milk processor to cut its February milk price, taking 6c/l off the base price of milk for the month.

It will pay suppliers 43.80c/l excluding VAT, based on standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat. The price is inclusive of sustainability and quality bonuses.

A 2c/l February early calving bonus, excluding VAT, will be paid on milk supplied in February in accordance with milk quality criteria.

Markets

A Dairygold spokesperson said that dairy market prices have continued to weaken due to increased global milk supplies and reduced demand driven by inflationary pressures.

“The outlook for market returns is still uncertain, but Dairygold will continue to maximise the returns from dairy ingredients to pay milk suppliers.

“The Dairygold board will continue to monitor markets closely and review milk price on a month-by-month basis.”

Lakeland and Kerry

Earlier this week, both Kerry Group and Lakeland Dairies announced they were also cutting milk prices by 6c/l.

A Lakeland spokesperson said that overall outcomes remain unpredictable and there is continuing variability, which will remain a feature of global markets for the immediate period ahead.