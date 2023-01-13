Limerick man Gerard O’Dwyer has been elected as vice-chair of the Dairygold Co-Operative Society Limited board of directors.

The election, which took place on Friday morning, will see O’Dwyer join the co-op’s new chair, Cork man Seán O’Brien, who was elected earlier this month.

O’Dwyer is a dairy farmer from Brackile, Pallasgreen, Co Limerick, and has been a member of the Dairygold Limerick regional committee since 2011, the Dairygold general committee since 2014 and the Dairygold board since 2016.

He is also a director and former chair of Munster Bovine Group, director and former chair of Co-operative Animal Health Limited (CAHL) and a director of the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF).

Married to Mary with three children, O’Dwyer holds a diploma in corporate direction (food business) from University College Cork.

