Dairygold has committed to lowering the emissions associated with the production of its milk by 2030.

The first Dairygold signpost farmer sustainability module was hosted on Wednesday 23 June as the co-operative moves on its 2020 commitment to reach an average emissions figure of 0.7kg of CO2 equivalents per kg of milk by 2030.

The 10 Dairygold dairy farmers enrolled as Teagasc Signpost programme farmers are receiving training from the co-operative on best practices that can improve their farms’ sustainability ratings.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue commented at the launch of Dairygold’s farmer training event:

“The Irish dairy sector has the science and technology to reduce on-farm emissions, we have the whole industry aligned and wanting to make progress and we have people like the Dairygold signpost farmers willing to adopt these technologies and point the way forward.

“Initiatives like the Dairygold sustainability training programme are what we need to see more of – measurable initiatives to achieve targeted reductions in emissions,” the minister added.

Sustainability

“It is a culture that is engrained throughout our entire organisation,” stated Dairygold CEO Jim Woulfe at the event launch.

“Our sustainability training programme is just one of the many ways we as a society are championing change throughout the industry,” he said.

“Through efficient production, farm profitability can be achieved while protecting the planet for the benefit of all. That is what sustainability is about, the appropriate balance between people, planet and profit,” added the Dairygold co-operative chair John O’Gorman.