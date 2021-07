Dairygold's whole milk powder plant at Mallow, Co Cork.

Dairygold has held June milk price at the same as what it paid out for May.

Base price for May was 33.7c/litre at 3.3% protein and 3.6% fat (ex-VAT).

Previously, Kerry Group, Lakeland and Glanbia all decided to hold the June milk price at May milk prices.

This is despite the Ornua PPI increasing last week to effectively reach 36c/l ex-VAT.

Base prices, ex-VAT, mean Lakeland Dairies stays at 34.1c/litre, Glanbia at 33.8c/litre and Kerry Group at 33.2c/litre.

