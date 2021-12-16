Dairygold has increased its November base milk price by 1.5c/l to 37.2c/l ex-VAT at base solids.

In October, Dairygold paid 35.8c/l ex-VAT for base milk price.

A company spokesperson commented: “Global milk supplies continue to ease, with projected growth for the year 2021 expected to be less than 1%.

"Demand continues to be strong and dairy ingredient prices have firmed in recent weeks. As is customary, the Dairygold board will continue to monitor markets closely and review milk price on a month-by-month basis.”

Kerry Group set a price of 36.2c/l, excluding VAT, for November supplies of milk, an increase of 1.1c/l on October.

Glanbia also lifted its milk price on October, rising to 36.9c/l excluding VAT for November supplies. This includes 0.42c/l, excluding VAT, for the share of GI profit.

Lakeland lifted its milk prices by 1.2c/l to 37.2c/l for November in the Republic of Ireland and increased the price in Northern Ireland by 1p/l to 31.5p/l.