Dairygold has announced the launch of the Aerabo range of premium milk powders for the Asian market.

Commenting on the launch, George MacLoad, who is head of new proposition development at Dairygold, said: “Aerabo is the first Irish milk powder to carry the Bord Bia Verified Grass Fed accreditation logo and will appeal to adult milk drinkers as well as introducing new consumers to all of the unique benefits of the grass-fed nutritional goodness of Dairygold milk products.”

The Aerabo launch is part of a longer-term Dairygold strategy to build a business that will deliver incremental growth and a higher margin to its current core activities by developing premium products for key growth markets.

MacLoad said: “Aerabo is part of a pipeline of new products which are currently in development and will be launched over the next few years. The creation of Dairygold’s Health and Nutrition business allows us focus on the delivery and growth in value for the Society through the development of new health and nutrition propositions with strong market appeal.

“Dairygold will become a higher-margin business in the coming years as a result.”

Aerabo will initially launch in China, but there are plans to target other South East Asian markets. Aerabo Full Cream Milk Powder will debut on the Chinese market in the coming weeks while the other products in the range will follow during the course of 2022.