All prices announced so far have exceeded 53c/l excluding VAT. \ Philip Doyle

Dairygold is out in front on milk prices for July, with suppliers to be paid 54.05c/l excluding VAT for milk supplied at 3.3% protein and 3.6% fat, as only two other processors have announced last month’s milk price.

Dairygold’s quote represents a price rise of 1.9c/l for farmers on June.

Next in line is Lakeland Dairies, with a July milk price of 54.31c/l, excluding VAT, announced. Suppliers in fixed milk price contracts will receive an 8c/l supplementary payment.

Kerry Group will pay its suppliers a base of 53.08c/l for July deliveries. An additional payment of 0.63c/l VAT inclusive at average co-op solids will be issued for all qualifying milk supplied to June.

Suppliers entered into fixed price contracts will receive the same payment on supplies for the first half of the year.