Dairygold has announced the price it will pay farmers for July milk supplied as 54.5c/l excluding VAT.

The price is an almost 2c/l increase on the price Dairygold paid for June milk at 52.6c/l excluding VAT.

July’s milk price is based on standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat.

A Dairygold spokesperson said that “dairy markets have been flat in recent weeks as significant inflation has started to affect demand”.

“The society continues to recognise the significant increases in input costs to milk suppliers in the year and will continue to maximise the value of milk returns to address this challenge.

“While markets remain firm, the Dairygold board will continue to monitor markets closely and review milk price on a month-by-month basis,” they said.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Lakeland Dairies increased its milk price by 2.25c/l to pay 54.31c/l, excluding VAT, for July supplies in the Republic of Ireland for milk at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein.

