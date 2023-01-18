There is no change in Dairygold's milk price for December. \ Donal O' Leary

Dairygold has announced that it will maintain its milk price for December milk supplied at 54.5c/l, excluding VAT and based on standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat.

A spokesperson for the co-op said that “while dairy markets continue to show signs of weakening in recent weeks caused by an increase in global milk supply and a reduction in demand from high prices, the Dairygold board has agreed to maintain the current milk price for December milk supply”.

Bonus

In addition, the Dairygold board has approved the payment of a milk bonus of 1c/l on all milk supplied by its dairy farmers for the calendar year 2022.

This back payment will be made with the December milk payment in this month.

“The Dairygold board will continue to monitor markets closely and review milk price on a month-by-month basis,” the spokesperson said.

Competitors

On Tuesday, Kerry Group announced that it will pay farmers 53.08c/l, excluding VAT, for all December milk supplied at 3.3% protein and 3.6% fat.

Elsewhere, last week Lakeland Dairies announced that its milk price will remain unchanged again for December milk supplies at 55.78c/l excluding VAT and at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein.

Read more

