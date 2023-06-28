Dairygold announced it has taken a majority stake in Vita Actives, a supplier of nutraceutical ingredients to customers around the world. While no details of the deal were revealed, Vita Actives reported a full-year operating profit of €6.08m on a turnover of €29.7m for the year ending 31 August 2022.

Currency CEO of Vita Actives, Deepak Sharma, will continue in his role and report directly to George MacLeod, general manager of Dairygold Health & Nutrition. Dairygold said that Vita Active’s strong relationships with a significant number of third-party nutritional product manufacturers gives the co-op an established entry-point to that market.

Dairygold said it has developed a five-year plan with Vita Actives to both maintain the existing business and to drive a growth agenda facilitated by Dairygold’s resources and experience. Sharma will be integral to achieving the agreed growth plans, the co-op said.

Dairygold were advised in the deal by Deloitte and Arthur Cox.