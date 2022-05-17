Dairygold has increased its April milk price by over 2.8c/l from last month, bringing it to 47.86c/l, excluding VAT, for milk supplied at 3.3% protein and 3.6% fat.

A spokesperson from Dairygold said that continued weak global supply and sustained demand for dairy ingredients has meant that markets have remained firm.

"This increase in milk price reflects strong dairy markets, but also recognises the significant increase in input costs for milk suppliers since the beginning of the year.

"As is customary, the Dairygold board will continue to monitor markets closely and review milk price on a month by month basis," the spokesperson said.