Dairygold is the third major processor to announce its May milk price.

Dairygold has announced that it will maintain its milk price for May and pay suppliers 38.09c/l, excluding VAT, for all milk supplied at 3.3% protein and 3.6% fat.

In April, it also paid suppliers the same price. However, it came as a 2c/l reduction on the previous month.

A company spokesperson said that global dairy market performance has shown signs of stabilising in recent weeks, but significant volatility still remains in certain product groups, which could affect market returns in the second half of the year.

The Dairygold board said it "will continue to monitor markets closely and review milk price on a month-by-month basis”.

Competitors

Kerry Group announced on Thursday 15 June that it will pay farmer suppliers 35.07c/l, excluding VAT, for May milk.

Its May price is down just under 1c/l from the 36.02c/l, excluding VAT, that farmers received for April milk.

On Tuesday 13 June, Lakeland Dairies announced that it will pay farmers 35.40c/l, excluding VAT, for May milk.

This is a cut of almost 1.5c/l on the price farmers received for their April supplies.

