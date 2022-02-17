Dairygold has increased its January milk price by 1c/l to 39.3c/l excluding VAT, based on standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% fat.

In addition, Dairygold will pay a January early calving bonus of 3c/l, excluding VAT, on milk supplied in January in accordance with milk quality criteria.

Global dairy demand remains strong for the foreseeable future, with weakened supply likely to support current prices, even allowing for significant increases in processing costs, a Dairygold spokesperson said.

“As is customary, the Dairygold board will continue to monitor markets closely and review milk price on a month-by-month basis.”

Earlier this week, Kerry lifted its milk price by 1.56c/l, excluding VAT, for January to 38.8c/l.

Glanbia announced a base price of 42.2c/l excluding VAT, while the Lakeland base milk price is 38.8c/l, excluding VAT.