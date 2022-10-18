Dairygold suppliers will receive 54.5c/l, excluding VAT, for all milk supplied in September.

This milk price will be based on standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% fat.

This is the third month Dairygold has maintained its milk price, having last increased the price in July.

A Dairygold spokesperson said that “dairy markets have been stable in recent weeks, despite significant inflation which could potentially affect demand".

"Market returns this year have been at historic highs and this is reflected in the continuous strong milk price being paid.

"The Dairygold board will continue to monitor markets closely and review milk price on a month-by-month basis.”

Other suppliers

Carbery, Kerry and Lakeland Dairies have also maintained their milk prices for the month of September, paying 54.22c/l, 53.08c/l and 55.78c/l respectively. These prices quoted are all excluding VAT.

Aurivo and Tirlán have yet to announce how much they will pay farmers for September supplies.