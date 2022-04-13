Relatively new Dairygold chief executive officer Conor Galvin sets out his stall early in the interview: “The purpose of our organisation is to process our members’ milk. That’s our North Star – our ambition in managing this business must fit with this. We must deliver on the ambition of our suppliers.”

Galvin is confident and clear in the mission after a rough and tumble start to his career as Dairygold CEO. He wasn’t yet named as the next CEO as news broke that the co-op was going to sell ‘some’ cheese in a Norwegian wrapper on the US market with its partners in Mogeely, TINE. Ornua shareholders’ eyebrows were raised and some cross words were exchanged.