Apprentices will spend three days at the lab at Lombardstown Mill and two days at MTU. / Donal O'Leary

Dairygold has partnered with BioPharmaChem Ireland and Munster Technological University (MTU) to offer a new lab apprenticeship this September at MTU Cork.

As part of the industry-led laboratory apprenticeship programme, which has been running since 2018, Dairygold Agri Business has become a partner and is seeking applicants for two laboratory analyst positions. The new apprenticeship involves completing a two-year Level 6 certification of science.

For the duration of the two years, the successful apprentice will work three days per week on site in Dairygold’s lab at Lombardstown Mill and spend two days per week at MTU.

Dairygold said that the programme is designed for those who wish to develop a career in the laboratory environment of food and drink, biopharmaceutical, chemical manufacturing, medical devices and diagnostics and analytical testing laboratory sectors.

Mentoring

Successful applicants will gain industry experience and mentoring, all while gaining a national qualification.

The programme is suitable for Leaving Certificate students, career changers, mature students, those with an equivalent qualification who have an interest in pursuing a career in science or anyone looking to retrain or upskill in this sector.

Speaking about offering these apprenticeship positions, Dairygold Group head of human resources Adrian Beatty said: "Apprenticeship registration is on the increase and is steadily becoming a very popular route into the workforce for those who want to learn on the job.

"Given our focus on developing talent within Dairygold, I am confident the successful applicants will thrive in these positions as a result of this programme.”

The Dairygold analytical services lab opened in 1987 and received INAB accreditation in 1989, the first in the industry to do so.

In December 2017, following considerable investment, the laboratory moved to a state-of-the-art facility and is now equipped to analyse the full range of proximate, trace elements, pesticides, residues, toxins and vitamins in water, food, feed, supplements, soil, herbage and grass.

Fantastic growth

The programme has seen fantastic growth since its inception in 2018 and has given many candidates the opportunity to gain their science qualifications while benefiting from hands-on work experience at some of Ireland’s most successful companies.

Dairygold says it is delighted to take part in the programme and is well placed to facilitate, mentor and nurture ambitious talent.