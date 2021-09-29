Dairygold has secured the gold standard for 2021 green grain prices by agreeing to pay its growers €212/t for feeding barley exclusive of VAT on a 20% moisture basis.

That will leave much of the delivered crop getting above this value where it was harvested at below 20% moisture content.

The co-op is also to pay €222/t for feed wheat, again at 20% moisture content and exclusive of VAT. Dairygold has agreed to pay €243/t for contracted malting barley and €207/t for oats.

All these product prices include a €5/t premium based on minimum purchase terms and are exclusive of VAT.

They are, of course, subject to the normal adjustments for moisture and quality specifications.

Other prices agreed include €255/t for contracted beans and €250/t for non-contracted deliveries, both at 20% moisture. Oilseed rape is priced at €535/t at 9% moisture.