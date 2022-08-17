Dairygold Co-op has urged its farmers to support a new funding levy for the National Dairy Council (NDC), to finance an enhanced advocacy role for the organisation.

In a letter to suppliers, Dairygold stated that it had agreed a “collaborative strategy” with the NDC to help “represent all dairy farmers” and “secure the future of the Irish dairy industry”.

However, the Munster-based dairy processor insisted the NDC levy is optional and will not be a mandatory requirement for the co-op’s suppliers.

While Dairygold “strongly recommended” that farmers agree to a levy of 0.07c/l to help finance the NDC’s expanded role, the co-op included an opt-out form with the letter to ensure the levy is not deducted from those suppliers who do not wish to support the new strategy.

The 0.07c/l levy equates to €350 per year for a farmer milking around 100 cows and supplying 500,000l.

It is proposed that the first deduction will be made from the July milk payment in mid-August.

It is envisaged that the increased funding will enable the NDC to enhance its advocacy role and highlight the sustainability and “world-class farming practices” of Ireland’s dairy farmers.

“The levy income received by the NDC from Dairygold milk suppliers will be allocated to the ‘social licence to produce pillar’ of the strategy, which has a strong focus on farmer advocacy in both contested (eg debating on national media) and uncontested (eg advertising) arenas,” the letter stated.

The Dairygold board has “strongly recommended” that all Dairygold milk suppliers contribute to the NDC.