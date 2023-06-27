Designed to work at a depth of 2-4cm, the diamond formation of the Powerchain disc cultivator is a high-speed implement designed to create a full cut across the working width.

The Danish-built Dalbo Powerchain, a new diamond-shaped disc cultivator, made its Irish debut at the show last week. First unveiled by the manufacturer last year, it says it is suitable for tasks such as post-harvest cultivations, incorporating cover crops, weed and residue control, and sowing cover crops with a mounted seeding unit.

Designed to work at a depth of 2cm to 4cm, the diamond formation of the Powerchain disc cultivator is a high-speed (10km to 15km/hr) implement designed to create a full cut across the working width. The chains are hydraulically adjustable, and the individual discs can be fitted with weights to alter their working depth.

Seeding units with a capacity of 300-500 litres can also be fitted, so that cultivation and sowing can be carried out in the same pass.

Smaller and wider working widths are said to be available in the future, but for now the Powerchain 800 is available in just the 8m unit and according to Kelly’s of Borris, has a tractor requirement of 180hp. The 8m unit with a seeding unit is priced at €64,500 plus VAT.