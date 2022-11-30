Dale Crammond has been appointed as the director of Meat Industry Ireland (MII).

He will take over the role, which was vacated by Joe Ryan during the summer, in January.

Crammond joins Meat Industry Ireland from the Department of Agriculture, where he has spent over 20 years working on environmental sustainability, trade and managing national and EU research programmes.

He holds a bachelor of agricultural science degree from University College Dublin and a master’s degree in environmental sciences from Trinity College.

Opportunities

Speaking about his appointment, Crammond said he is looking forward to leading MII in what is a period of huge opportunities for the industry, despite emerging economic challenges.

“The meat sector in Ireland, from farm through to processing and export, is one of the most important indigenous industries in the national economy, supporting in excess of 120,000 individual farmers and generating total sales of more than €4.5bn.

“Rurally located meat processing plants act as a key economic contributor by providing direct employment in many Irish towns with additional supplementary jobs generated in distribution, transport and services.

“Irish beef, pork and lamb are exported and enjoyed by consumers all over the globe and I look forward to assisting the industry to further build on progress,” he said.

