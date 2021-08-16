Dale Farm announced no change to its base price for July, keeping its suppliers on a starting price of 29.8p/l for milk produced last month. Included within this base price is the co-op’s 0.3p/l loyalty bonus.
Dale Farm’s decision to hold its base follows the trend set by Lakeland Dairies and Glanbia Ireland late last week, with both processors remaining on a base of 29.2p/l and 29.5p/l respectively.
Elsewhere, Strathroy and Glanbia Cheese have also left their base prices unchanged for July.
SHARING OPTIONS: