Dale Farm is increasing its April milk price by 1p/l, bringing its base price to 40.05p/l. Included within this price is the Northern Ireland co-op’s 0.3p/l loyalty bonus, which is payable to all suppliers.
Dale Farm is the second processor in Northern Ireland to set a price for April. Last week, Lakeland Dairies announced a 2.5p/l increase, which puts its northern suppliers on a base of 40p/l for milk supplied last month.
Lakeland also announced that it would add an additional 7p/l to its fixed price milk schemes to help alleviate the rise in production costs.
