Dale Farm is the latest processor to increase its base price for milk supplied during January.

During Friday’s board meeting, the co-op announced it was adding 1p/l to its base, putting suppliers on a starting price of 34.05p/l.

This follows price increases by Glanbia Cheese and Lakeland Dairies on Thursday.

Glanbia Cheese raised its base by 0.75p/l, putting suppliers on a starting price of 32.5p/l, while Lakeland increased its base by 0.8p/l to 32.7p/l.

The winter bonus payments which all three processors paid on December milk are not applicable for January.

