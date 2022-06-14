Dale Farm and Lakeland Dairies have increased their milk prices for May.

Dale Farm has added 2p/l to its milk price for May, which puts its suppliers on a revised base of 42.05p/l.

The outlined price includes the 0.3p/l loyalty bonus paid by the Northern Ireland-based co-op to its members.

The price increase was announced following Tuesday’s board meeting.

On Monday, Lakeland Dairies announced a 1.5p/l price increase for its suppliers in NI, which brings its base price to 41.5p/l.

Lakeland also stated that its average farmgate price for May is 43.03p/l.

