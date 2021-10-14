Dale Farm has increased its September milk price by 0.75 pence per litre (ppl), which puts its suppliers on a base of 30.8ppl with the Northern Ireland co-op’s 0.3ppl loyalty bonus included.

The price increase keeps Dale Farm out in front of its competitors Lakeland Dairies and Glanbia Ireland.

Both processors set a September price for their Northern Ireland suppliers on Wednesday.

Lakeland increased it base by 0.6ppl to 30.1ppl, while Glanbia Ireland raised its base by 1ppl to 30.5ppl.

Read more

Watch back: Ifac budget webinar – what you need to know

Methane does not need to hit net zero, says scientist