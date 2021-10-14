Dale Farm has increased its September milk price by 0.75 pence per litre (ppl), which puts its suppliers on a base of 30.8ppl with the Northern Ireland co-op’s 0.3ppl loyalty bonus included.
The price increase keeps Dale Farm out in front of its competitors Lakeland Dairies and Glanbia Ireland.
Both processors set a September price for their Northern Ireland suppliers on Wednesday.
Lakeland increased it base by 0.6ppl to 30.1ppl, while Glanbia Ireland raised its base by 1ppl to 30.5ppl.
