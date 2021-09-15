Dale Farm has taken its base price to over 30p/l.

For the first time since autumn 2017, base milk prices in NI have broken the 30p/l barrier.

Dale Farm increased its base price by 0.25p/l for August, which along with the co-op’s 0.3p/l loyalty bonus, puts its suppliers on a starting price of 30.05p/l. However, other processors have remained just shy of the 30p/l mark.

Lakeland Dairies was the first to set a price, adding 0.3p/l bringing its base to 29.5p/l. Outside of winter bonuses, it is the highest monthly base price paid by NI’s largest processor since September 2017.

The largest price increase came from Strathroy. The Omagh-based processor has raised its base by 0.5p/l, bringing it also to a price of 29.5p/l.

Glanbia Cheese added 0.25p/l for August, taking suppliers to a starting price of 29p/l, while Glanbia Milk/Fivemiletown decided to hold its August price at 29.5p/l.

As we move into the autumn, prices are set to be higher than the most recent peak seen in December 2017. Back then, with winter bonuses added in, all processors were on a starting point above 30p/l.

However, it is only a couple of months ago that there were indications from within the trade of a potential downward correction in milk prices this autumn. But since then dairy commodity markets have responded strongly, as reflected in the latest UFU Milk Price Indicator, which has risen 0.86p/l to 31.87p/l, the largest single increase since February 2021.

