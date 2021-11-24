I hear the farmer directors on the board of Dale Farm in Northern Ireland were off on a three-day fact-finding mission to Scandinavia last week.

Back in June 2021, the co-op announced it had done a deal to supply whey liquid to the Arla infant formula plant in northern Denmark.

So to further cement the relationship, the great and the good of Dale Farm were in town.

I’m told they also took in a Danish dairy farm.

Certainly, the deal with Arla hasn’t done the Dale Farm milk price any harm. It is up 5p/l (6c/l) since June.

