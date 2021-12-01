Several milk processors will not have a presence at the 2021 Winter Fair.

Dale Farm will be the only NI milk processor that will have staff available at its stand to meet farmers at next Thursday’s RUAS Winter Fair.

However, even though suppliers will be welcome on the stand, the co-op is keen to safeguard against the possible spread of COVID-19, so numbers will be restricted to ensure social distancing and safety protocols can be adhered to.

Lakeland Dairies will have a presence at the event, but there will be no staff on official duty.

Glanbia Ireland, Glanbia Cheese and Aurivo have all taken stands in the past, but will not be attending this year.

Strathroy does not normally take a stand at the Winter Fair.

However, while various processors are giving the show a miss, there will still be the usual mix of farm input suppliers, government and other dairy-related trade, including a number of new attendees this year.

Journal stand

The Irish Farmers Journal stand is situated in the middle of the Eikon Exhibition Centre. Unfortunately it is not possible to offer any hospitality, but as always, we welcome feedback from readers.

