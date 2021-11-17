Base prices on October milk increased from 0.4p to 1p/l in Northern Ireland.

Milk processors have applied price increases ranging from 0.4p/l to 1p/l for October and with winter bonus payments applicable, there is a differential of 3.3p/l from the highest to lowest base price paid.

Dale Farm leads for milk supplied in October thanks to a 1p/l increase in base price and a 2p/l winter bonus. All combined, suppliers are on a starting price of 33.8p/l.

The outlined price is the highest base paid by any processor in NI since December 2013 and the highest base price ever offered by Dale Farm.

Elsewhere, Glanbia Cheese increased its base by 0.75p/l to 30.25p/l. The Magheralin processor also pays a 2p/l winter bonus for October.

This brings its suppliers to a starting price of 32.25p/l, which is the highest base from Glanbia Cheese since March 2014.

Strathroy raised its base price by 0.5p/l and along with its 1p/l winter bonus for October milk, suppliers are on a starting price of 31.5p/l.

Matching this price is Glanbia Ireland/Fivemiletown, after it raised its base by 1p/l. However, its winter bonus payment does not come into effect until November.

Lakeland Dairies announced a 0.4p/l increase, lifting its base to 30.5p/l. Like Glanbia Ireland, Lakeland does not pay a winter bonus for October.

This leaves Aurivo as the only processor still to declare a base price for last month.

Full details on October prices will feature in next week’s milk league.

GDT

Meanwhile the second and final GDT auction for November resulted in a 1.9% increase in the index price, which now stands at US $4,287/t. The index price is now on a par with levels last seen back in spring 2014.

Butter rose by 3.5% while cheddar jumped by 2.2%. Skim milk powder (SMP) increased by 1.4% with whole milk powder (WMP) rising by 1.9%.

Gains

There were also significant price gains at the weekly Dutch Dairy Board auction with butterfat rising by a further €40 to €5,440/t.

Butter has risen by €1,600/t since July and is currently €2,100/t above its price from this time last year.

SMP rose by €80 to €3,150/t, up €700/t from July and €1,000 higher than November 2020. WMP went up by €100 to €3,850/t, and has risen €800/t since midsummer.

