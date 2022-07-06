Farmers and agri industry people think that given it is headquartered near Belfast in Northern Ireland with a portion of its milk pool in Britain, Dale Farm must be the king of fresh or liquid milk market in Northern Ireland. However, nothing could be further from the truth.
The industry widely recognises Carbery at the other end of the country as a cheese maker, and this is a fair assessment. However, the fact of the matter is that Dale Farm makes as much cheddar cheese as Carbery right now.
