Some of Teagasc’s computer equipment was damaged following a water leak at its data centre on Wednesday night.

Teagasc is assessing the extent of the damage and all farm-facing systems are available, a Teagasc spokesperson told the Irish Farmers Journal.

The system which supports soil sampling is currently unavailable.

Water from an upper story heating pipe leaked down through the ceiling into the data centre.

“Last night there was a water leak in the roof of the data centre. Water dripped down, damaging some of Teagasc’s computer equipment. We are still assessing the extent of the damage.

Replacement equipment

“Most services have remained available in spite of damage to equipment, though there is still water around our equipment and it is still at risk.

“We are working to get replacement equipment as soon as possible.”