Met Éireann has issued a yellow rain and a yellow wind warning for several counties. \ Philip Doyle

A yellow wind warning bringing damaging gusts of up to 110km/h has been issued for seven counties on Monday.

The warning started at 11.10am on Monday for counties Carlow, Cork, Kerry, Kilkenny, Waterford, Wexford, and Wicklow. It is set to last until 9pm Monday night.

Met Éireann said: "A spell of very strong and gusty southerly winds will track eastwards this afternoon and this evening (Monday). Damaging gusts of up to 110km/h are possible."

Rain warning

Met Éireann has also issued a status yellow rain warning for Galway and Kerry.

There will be spells of heavy rain, which may lead to localised flooding. Highest rainfall amounts will be seen in mountainous areas of the two counties.

This warning is in place from 5am Monday morning until 9pm Monday night.