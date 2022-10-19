Damien O’Reilly is ending his long association with RTÉ across sports, news and Liveline. After 13 years presenting Countrywide, RTÉ radio’s flagship farming and rural issues programme, he’s moving to Brussels to head up the ICOS office.
We didn’t have long to wait to hear who the new presenter will be. Philip Boucher Hayes co-authored the book Basket Case: What’s Happening to Ireland’s Food? with his wife Suzanne Campbell, who is a frequent Countrywide contributor.
He presents What Are You Eating on TV, and the Hot Mess podcast.
